$0.25 EPS Expected for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. National Vision reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.70 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EYE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of EYE stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $58.88. 1,146,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.27 and a 200 day moving average of $50.70. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $36.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.92.

In other National Vision news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,010,552.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,948,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,369,000 after acquiring an additional 81,508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in National Vision by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,098,000 after purchasing an additional 98,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in National Vision by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,466,000 after purchasing an additional 553,662 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in National Vision by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,030,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,084,000 after purchasing an additional 133,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in National Vision by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,926,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,112,000 after purchasing an additional 36,212 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

