-$0.26 EPS Expected for Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) to post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.27). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01.

A number of research firms recently commented on KZR. Jonestrading began coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,698 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 801,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 21,079 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 78,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the period. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KZR opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.89 million, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

