$0.28 EPS Expected for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carter Bankshares.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.83 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Carter Bankshares stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Carter Bankshares has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $16.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARE. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 319.7% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 363,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 276,584 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,653,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,150,000 after purchasing an additional 73,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 66,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 337,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 62,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.