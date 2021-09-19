$0.38 EPS Expected for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. Tower Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tower Semiconductor.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $362.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $31.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.