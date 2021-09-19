$0.47 EPS Expected for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.21. Kemper reported earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

NYSE:KMPR traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.07. 882,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,634. Kemper has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,504.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,095 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Kemper during the first quarter valued at $201,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in Kemper during the first quarter valued at $204,000. WBI Investments purchased a new position in Kemper during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Kemper during the first quarter valued at $218,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

