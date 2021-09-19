$0.67 EPS Expected for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.74. Albany International reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Albany International.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.80 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NYSE:AIN traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $77.67. 352,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,668. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Albany International has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $93.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.85 and a 200-day moving average of $84.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $536,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,949.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 340.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 628,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,476,000 after acquiring an additional 485,934 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,582,000 after purchasing an additional 231,744 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 13.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,831,000 after buying an additional 231,236 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 29.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 741,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,144,000 after buying an additional 167,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $397,391,000 after buying an additional 158,620 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albany International (AIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.