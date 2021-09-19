$0.80 EPS Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will report $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Community Bank System posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $151.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,358,000 after buying an additional 765,439 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,144,000 after buying an additional 601,790 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 869,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,724,000 after buying an additional 330,211 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,341,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,931,000 after buying an additional 279,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,213,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,033,000 after buying an additional 137,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

CBU traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.13. The stock had a trading volume of 926,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,803. Community Bank System has a one year low of $52.37 and a one year high of $82.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.28 and a 200-day moving average of $76.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 53.25%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.