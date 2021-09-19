$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $4.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Iron Mountain.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $86,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,097 shares of company stock worth $1,645,313. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,626 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 92,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $44.90. 2,195,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,816. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.