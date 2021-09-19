$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. Nexstar Media Group reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year sales of $4.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nexstar Media Group.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NXST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.

In related news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 143.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,641,000 after acquiring an additional 515,989 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,420,000 after purchasing an additional 322,469 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,982,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 32.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 939,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,739,000 after purchasing an additional 230,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST stock traded down $2.22 on Friday, hitting $148.41. 574,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $80.42 and a 12 month high of $163.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.35 and a 200 day moving average of $148.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.