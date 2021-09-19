$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to post $1.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.13. Logitech International posted earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.76. 1,844,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,575. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $69.71 and a 1-year high of $140.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.9481 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,821,000 after purchasing an additional 88,775 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 38.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,092 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,868,000 after purchasing an additional 53,274 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 30.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,126,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,654,000 after purchasing an additional 264,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 63.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,908,000 after purchasing an additional 412,436 shares in the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

