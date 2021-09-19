$1.30 EPS Expected for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to announce $1.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Ovintiv reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4,433.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%.

A number of research firms have commented on OVV. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.93.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,995,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,670. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 3.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $33.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

