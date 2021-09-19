-$1.37 EPS Expected for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will report earnings per share of ($1.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is ($2.59). Arcturus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.92) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.06) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to $27.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.39% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $40,194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,475,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,774,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 745,000 shares of company stock worth $41,153,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCT stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,929. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.91. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $129.71.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

