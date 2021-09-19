-$1.37 EPS Expected for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will report earnings per share of ($1.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is ($2.59). Arcturus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.92) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.06) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to $27.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.
Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.39% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%.
In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $40,194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,475,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,774,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 745,000 shares of company stock worth $41,153,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ARCT stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,929. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.91. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $129.71.
About Arcturus Therapeutics
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
