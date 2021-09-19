$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will post $1.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the lowest is $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year sales of $5.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Shares of SON traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.19. 1,757,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,985. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.19, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $69.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,907,000 after purchasing an additional 743,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,071,000 after purchasing an additional 238,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sonoco Products by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,366,000 after purchasing an additional 576,298 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,208,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,077,000 after purchasing an additional 128,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after purchasing an additional 57,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

