$1.41 Billion in Sales Expected for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will report sales of $1.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. AMETEK reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year sales of $5.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $5.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on AME shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in AMETEK by 1.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in AMETEK by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in AMETEK by 5.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.14. 1,617,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,346. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $94.90 and a 12 month high of $140.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

