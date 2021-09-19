$129.13 Million in Sales Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will announce sales of $129.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.16 million to $133.84 million. BRP Group posted sales of $65.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 96.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year sales of $536.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $521.58 million to $554.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $741.22 million, with estimates ranging from $644.11 million to $814.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BRP Group.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.87 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRP traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.42. The company had a trading volume of 868,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,728. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -115.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP Group (BRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.