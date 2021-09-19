1,300 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Acquired by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in McKesson by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 334.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 119,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,250,000 after purchasing an additional 91,766 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of McKesson by 13.2% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $2,924,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in McKesson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 617,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

NYSE:MCK traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $207.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,219,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,658. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $141.32 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.65.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. McKesson’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

