$135.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will post sales of $135.68 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $138.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.25 billion. Walmart reported sales of $134.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year sales of $565.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $560.49 billion to $570.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $577.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $561.56 billion to $585.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.73. The stock had a trading volume of 24,346,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,302,355. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.70. Walmart has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $403.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 877,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total transaction of $119,686,406.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,878,304.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,685,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,092,274 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

