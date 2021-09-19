14,035 Shares in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Purchased by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,035 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFGC. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 247,476 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 215,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,312 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $89,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,778.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFGC traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,892,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.55. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

