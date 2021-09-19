$2.52 EPS Expected for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to post $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.98. Whiting Petroleum posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,045.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year earnings of $11.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.53 to $12.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $12.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.87 million.

WLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

WLL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.48. 1,237,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,376. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.85. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $57.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

