2,136 Shares in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Bilibili by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bilibili by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 22,413 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Bilibili by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 457,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,707,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 217,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,296,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BILI. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $74.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.11 and a beta of 1.19. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $157.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. Bilibili’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.