26,769 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Purchased by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,000. Nucor accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hayden Royal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Nucor by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Nucor by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

NUE stock traded down $4.93 on Friday, hitting $104.89. 7,507,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,064. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $752,377.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,534,162.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.