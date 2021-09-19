$28.75 Million in Sales Expected for Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to post sales of $28.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.90 million and the lowest is $27.00 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted sales of $24.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $113.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.10 million to $116.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $119.00 million, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $122.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $29.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.23 million.

ACBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist dropped their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.86. 346,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,784. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $464.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.23.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $201,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACBI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 634,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $626,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,120,000 after purchasing an additional 63,836 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 266,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

