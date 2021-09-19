$33.93 Million in Sales Expected for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will announce $33.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.50 million. Mitek Systems reported sales of $30.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year sales of $119.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.96 million to $121.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $138.55 million, with estimates ranging from $137.51 million to $139.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $31.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.74 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MITK. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mitek Systems by 18.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.09. The stock had a trading volume of 655,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,908. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $840.42 million, a PE ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 0.27. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

