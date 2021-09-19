36,800 Shares in Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) Bought by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.12% of Peridot Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peridot Acquisition stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42. Peridot Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

