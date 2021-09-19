$376.90 Million in Sales Expected for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will post $376.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $373.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $380.80 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $329.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $56.97 and a 52-week high of $103.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.25 and a 200-day moving average of $79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,755.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.