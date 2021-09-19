4,351 Shares in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 45,751 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 82.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 201.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 20,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $120,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $26.42 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.72.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

