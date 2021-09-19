466 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 466 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $589.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,145,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $545.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $525.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $615.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. KeyCorp cut their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.79.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

