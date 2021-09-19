$488.23 Million in Sales Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will post sales of $488.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $481.20 million and the highest is $497.90 million. Synovus Financial reported sales of $491.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $488.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.99 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,928.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,244,000 after acquiring an additional 150,736 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 26,256 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $2,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.27. 2,817,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,465. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average of $45.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

