$5.81 Million in Sales Expected for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Sep 19th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will announce sales of $5.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.50 million and the lowest is $3.00 million. Editas Medicine reported sales of $62.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year sales of $21.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.88 million to $31.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $35.50 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI raised Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.53.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $63.20 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day moving average is $45.21.

