$660.24 Million in Sales Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will report $660.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $654.00 million and the highest is $663.60 million. The Ensign Group reported sales of $599.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $638.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.03 million.

ENSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist cut their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

NASDAQ:ENSG traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.98. The stock had a trading volume of 679,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,781. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $53.46 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $82,296.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $43,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,607.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,983 shares of company stock valued at $256,762 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,991,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 24.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,647,000 after buying an additional 24,716 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 20.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,868,000 after buying an additional 235,086 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

