$74.24 Million in Sales Expected for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will announce sales of $74.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.39 million and the highest is $74.70 million. CareDx reported sales of $53.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CareDx will report full year sales of $290.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.60 million to $291.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $342.46 million, with estimates ranging from $338.26 million to $349.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total transaction of $513,505.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,715,201.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 9,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $915,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,476,187.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,469 shares of company stock worth $5,221,651. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 9.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in CareDx in the second quarter worth about $1,744,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 263.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,809,000 after purchasing an additional 362,771 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 40.1% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 163,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,941,000 after purchasing an additional 46,725 shares during the period.

CDNA stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,706. CareDx has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.07.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

