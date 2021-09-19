7,643 Shares in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2021

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,186,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,120.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 106,548 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 202.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $31.73.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.