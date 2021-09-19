7,643 Shares in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,186,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,120.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 106,548 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 202.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $31.73.

