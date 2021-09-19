$8.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will announce $8.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.45 billion and the lowest is $8.12 billion. Starbucks posted sales of $6.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year sales of $29.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.03 billion to $29.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $32.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.44 billion to $32.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

SBUX traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,258,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,912,062. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $81.75 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,860,884,000 after buying an additional 828,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,251,235,000 after purchasing an additional 462,453 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,179,292,000 after purchasing an additional 387,898 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,655,028,000 after purchasing an additional 753,946 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

