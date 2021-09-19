$808.95 Million in Sales Expected for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will post $808.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ScanSource’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $802.20 million and the highest is $815.70 million. ScanSource posted sales of $782.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $852.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Northcoast Research upgraded ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 19,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $718,267.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $273,317.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,071 shares of company stock worth $1,375,261 in the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ScanSource by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,425,000 after buying an additional 255,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,771,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 8.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,179,000 after purchasing an additional 159,173 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,725,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCSC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.25. The company had a trading volume of 351,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,824. The firm has a market cap of $873.34 million, a PE ratio of 85.63 and a beta of 1.58. ScanSource has a 1-year low of $18.46 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

