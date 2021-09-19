$939.83 Million in Sales Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will report sales of $939.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $889.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $980.50 million. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $737.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.41 and its 200 day moving average is $73.08. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

