Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Boosted by Tobam

Tobam increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,919 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,470 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $48,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 77,047 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,372 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 509,458 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $59,061,000 after acquiring an additional 250,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $499,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $126.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,046,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,388,359. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.42. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $224.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

