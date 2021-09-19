ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Receives $52.67 Average PT from Brokerages

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.08. 1,195,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,332. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average is $48.68.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

