abrdn plc Has $18.34 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $18,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock opened at $227.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.21. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.70 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

