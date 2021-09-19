abrdn plc Has $20.03 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 391,044 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,514 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $20,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $51.15 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.26.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

