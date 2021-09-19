abrdn plc Has $24.26 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $24,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.99.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

