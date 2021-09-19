abrdn plc Sells 6,219 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,219 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in ResMed were worth $22,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 68.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

Shares of RMD opened at $285.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 88.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.81. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,984,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total transaction of $367,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,865,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,010 shares of company stock valued at $15,353,594. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

