Abri SPAC I Inc’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ASPAU)

Abri SPAC I’s (NASDAQ:ASPAU) quiet period will end on Monday, September 20th. Abri SPAC I had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 10th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Abri SPAC I’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

ASPAU opened at $10.16 on Friday. Abri SPAC I has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54.

