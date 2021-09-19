Abyss Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for about $0.0358 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a market cap of $8.18 million and approximately $236,815.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Abyss

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

