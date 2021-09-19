Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.66.

ACHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,022 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,651,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,191 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,232,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11,160.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 875,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,051,000 after purchasing an additional 868,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,998,000 after purchasing an additional 526,153 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,489,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,571. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

