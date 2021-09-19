Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACXIF. Citigroup initiated coverage on Acciona in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Acciona in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Acciona stock opened at $167.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.82. Acciona has a one year low of $102.59 and a one year high of $179.10.

Acciona SA is a holding company, which engages in development and management of infrastructure and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Infrastructure, and Other Activities. The Energy segment includes industrial and commercial activities of the electricity business ranging from the construction of wind farms to the generation, distribution and retailing of various energy sources.

