AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the August 15th total of 10,280,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,512 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,614,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671,558 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 445,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $1.02 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $121.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.82.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

