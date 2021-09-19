Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ANIOY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acerinox from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Acerinox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of ANIOY stock opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. Acerinox has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

