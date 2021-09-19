Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of ACFN opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60. Acorn Energy has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.70.
