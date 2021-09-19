Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ACFN opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60. Acorn Energy has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.70.

Acorn Energy Company Profile

Acorn Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technology driven solutions for energy infrastructure asset management. It operates through the Power Generation (PG) and Cathodic Protection (CP) segments. The PG segment offers wireless remote monitoring and control systems and services for critical assets, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

