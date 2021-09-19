Acute Angle Cloud Price Hits $0.0092 on Top Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.31 million and $818,181.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,628.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,363.00 or 0.07060898 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.08 or 0.00373888 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $618.41 or 0.01298413 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00118192 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.24 or 0.00558999 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $235.61 or 0.00494682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.41 or 0.00343092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006376 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

