Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.92) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the lowest is ($0.97). Acutus Medical posted earnings of ($0.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year earnings of ($3.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($3.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 100.30% and a negative net margin of 844.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AFIB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIB traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. 827,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.89. Acutus Medical has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.46 million and a PE ratio of -1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50.

In other Acutus Medical news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,071,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 32.3% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $866,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 58.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 16,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $11,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

